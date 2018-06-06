 Skip to Content
Kahnawake will not appeal after ‘marry out, get out’ provisions ruled unconstitutional

Kalina Laframboise
June 06, 2018 05:28 pm

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake said it will not appeal after contentious provisions of the membership law on Montreal’s South Shore were ruled unconstitutional in Quebec Superior Court last month.