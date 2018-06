socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

The City of Kelowna has shut down a Black Mountain street following a four-metre-high retaining wall collapse Wednesday. Residents in the neighbourhood have been warned not to walk by the property or water their lawns. Homes have not been deemed unsafe despite numerous reports of backyards that have dropped as well. Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.