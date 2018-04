socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

It was once a majestic and massive Cottonwood tree. In 1997, it was one of more than 70 that were tumbled in Kelowna’s City Park during a summer windstorm. It became a storied sculpture that was placed in a downtown mall. Now it is on the move. Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.