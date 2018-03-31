 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Kelowna veteran receives the highest honour from France

March 31, 2018 07:17 pm

Manweiler received the Knight of the Legion of Honour medal from the French government to honour him and all living veterans that landed on D-Day during to help liberate France from Nazi-Germany’s control.

Kelowna veteran receives the highest honour from France

March 31, 2018 07:17 pm

Manweiler received the Knight of the Legion of Honour medal from the French government to honour him and all living veterans that landed on D-Day during to help liberate France from Nazi-Germany’s control.