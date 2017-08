socastcmsRssStartCorey McMastersocastcmsRssEnd

LEWIS BLACK & KATHLEEN MADIGAN THE 49TH PARALLEL TOUR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2017 QUEEN ELIZABETH THEATRE – VANCOUVER, BC Doors: 7:00PM Show: 8:00PM Tickets available at www.livenation.com Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000 Tickets (incl. GST) $39.50, $52.50, $69.50 (Plus service charges) **RESERVED SEATING / ALL AGES** About Lewis Black: LEWIS BLACK, GRAMMY Award-winning, stand-up comedian, is…