Lisa Dudley inquest goes to jury

Nadia Stewart
June 13, 2018 08:08 pm

A coroner’s jury is now tasked with making recommendations in the death of Lisa Dudley, who bled to death after a shooting even though police had been called to the crime scene. Nadia Stewart reports.