 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Londoners commemorate veterans to mark the 74th anniversary of D-Day

Christian D’Avino
June 03, 2018 11:16 am

socastcmsRssStartChristian D’AvinosocastcmsRssEnd

Proceedings began with a parade down Wellington Street and ended at the Holy Roller monument in Victoria Park, where a ceremony took place to honour those who have served to protect their countries. 