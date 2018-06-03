Londoners commemorate veterans to mark the 74th anniversary of D-Day

socastcmsRssStartChristian D’AvinosocastcmsRssEnd
Proceedings began with a parade down Wellington Street and ended at the Holy Roller monument in Victoria Park, where a ceremony took place to honour those who have served to protect their countries.
socastcmsRssStartChristian D’AvinosocastcmsRssEnd
Proceedings began with a parade down Wellington Street and ended at the Holy Roller monument in Victoria Park, where a ceremony took place to honour those who have served to protect their countries.
SE
1018 mb
0 km/h
48%