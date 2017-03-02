 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Man, woman ID’d as victims in suspicious deaths at Saint John hotel: police

Sean Previl
March 02, 2017 08:53 am

socastcmsRssStartSean PrevilsocastcmsRssEnd

A man and woman in their 20s have been identified by Saint John police as the victims of the suspicious deaths that are being investigated after their bodies were found at an east-side hotel on Tuesday.