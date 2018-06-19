 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW2:00 PM - 6:00 PMThe Drive Home with Nick
listen live
Home

Manitoba Metis Federation threatens transmission line support

Timm Bruch
June 19, 2018 04:43 pm

socastcmsRssStartTimm BruchsocastcmsRssEnd

The Manitoba Metis Federation is threatening to pull its support for the final leg of the massive power line to Minnesota after Manitoba Hydro has offered payouts to multiple First Nations in the province. 