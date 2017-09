socastcmsRssStartShelby ThomsocastcmsRssEnd

It’s been five days since the Finlay Creek wildfire sprung to life, threatening the communities of Peachland and Summerland. The fire is still pegged at 1,000 hectares and all evacuation orders and alerts remain in place. Global Okanagan was given an aerial tour of the fire zone today to show you the work that’s being…