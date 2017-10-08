 Skip to Content
More than 100 patients transferred to new CHUM superhospital

Phil Carpenter
October 08, 2017 03:02 pm

Over 600 staff and volunteers were needed to complete the transfer of 109 patients from Saint-Luc Hospital on René-Lévesque Boulevard to the new Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal.