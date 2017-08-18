More trades spaces open up at Okanagan College

socastcmsRssStartKimberly DavidsonsocastcmsRssEnd

Okanagan College is announcing 48 more trades training seates at Okanagan College.

The announcement was made by Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, during a visit to the Kelowna campus on Friday.

“It’s an incredible privilege to be able to visit colleges, institutes and universities throughout our beautiful province and witness trades students in action,” Mark said. “It’s very apparent that the trades offer good-paying jobs, and that they play an essential role in building strong communities and growing our economy.”

The college has received just under $196,000 from the Province for 16 sheet metal apprentice seats, 16 plumbing trades seats and 16 heavy mechanical trades foundation seats.