Numerous fire departments came to Peachland’s aid Friday afternoon, helping quickly douse flames that were burning a kilometre away from the community. The Munro Lake FSR Wildfire is being held at 3 hectares thanks to the inter-agency response, a team effort that was not available in 2012 when the Trepanier Wildfire grew quickly to 200…