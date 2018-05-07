 Skip to Content
NAFTA talks enter make-or-break week amid gridlock on critical issues

May 07, 2018 05:22 am

Talks to update the NAFTA trade deal enter a make-or-break week on Monday, as ministers from Canada, the United States and Mexico seek to resolve an impasse in key areas before elections in Mexico and the United States complicate the process.