 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

NDP’s move on taxis helps them in ridings where the industry’s power reigns

Keith Baldrey
July 19, 2018 09:16 pm

socastcmsRssStartKeith BaldreysocastcmsRssEnd

The NDP government has released a report that recommends increasing the number of taxis on the road. As Keith Baldrey reports, this is a move that helps the party in areas where the industry reigns.