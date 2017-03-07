 Skip to Content
New Brunswick cat rescue group says ‘hard data’ needed on cat colonies, launches survey

Adrienne South
March 07, 2017 08:29 pm

A cat rescue group in Fredericton has launched a province-wide cat colony survey. CARMA Cat Rescue is collecting data on feral cat colonies in New Brunswick to address what they’re calling a cat crisis.