A news conference was held in Kelowna Tuesday to introduce the inaugural Gorges-Comeau Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament. The celebrity event will feature 17 NHL greats including include Carey Price, Ryan Johansen, Brendan Gallagher, Shea Weber and Jordin Tootoo alongside team captains Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau.