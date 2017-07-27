NHL stars joining Taylor Hall for ball hockey tournament to raise money for Kingston Boys and Girls Club

socastcmsRssStartNikki JhuttisocastcmsRssEnd
Calvin de Hann, Ben Hutton and Lawson Crouse are just some of the professional hockey players who will be in attendance for the fourth annual event, which also features forty OHL and AHL players.
socastcmsRssStartNikki JhuttisocastcmsRssEnd
Calvin de Hann, Ben Hutton and Lawson Crouse are just some of the professional hockey players who will be in attendance for the fourth annual event, which also features forty OHL and AHL players.
SSW
1013 mb
33 km/h
21%