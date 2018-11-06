Nicola Di Iorio says he will resign in January after finalizing ‘projects’

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio says he’s resigning his seat on January 22 after weeks of speculation around whether he would return to work.

The Montreal MP has not been seen in Ottawa since Parliament resumed sitting Sept. 17.

Di Iorio says in a Facebook post that to finalize “certain projects” he will hold his job until Jan. 22, a few days before the House of Commons sits again after Christmas.

In the meantime, he writes, he will serve his constituents and “be in the room” when it’s required by the Liberal whip or the prime minister and will continue to exercise all of his functions as a member of Parliament.

He says even after he resigns he will be available to his constituents until the general election, saying he will be alert to their concerns and will volunteer to help.

Last week, Di Iorio posted a short message on Facebook saying that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had assigned him responsibilities that necessitate his absence from the House of Commons.

But Trudeau dodged reporters’ questions about the MP’s absence on Monday, suggesting reporters ask Di Iorio about his absence.

Di Iorio also has an active law practice in Montreal.

First elected to represent St. Leonard-St. Michel in 2015, Di Iorio has been sending mixed messages about his future in politics since April when he announced he was leaving without giving a timeline. In September he said he was still reflecting on the future.

