‘Now’s the time to do it’: Atlantic football fans want CFL in Halifax

socastcmsRssStartJeremy KeefesocastcmsRssEnd
With talk of a CFL team in Halifax seemingly heating up to new levels, football fans in the region — some of whom have been eagerly awaiting a franchise for decades — are saying it’s time to play ball.
socastcmsRssStartJeremy KeefesocastcmsRssEnd
With talk of a CFL team in Halifax seemingly heating up to new levels, football fans in the region — some of whom have been eagerly awaiting a franchise for decades — are saying it’s time to play ball.
ESE
1019 mb
0 km/h
24%