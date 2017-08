socastcmsRssStartChristian D’AvinosocastcmsRssEnd

A Middlesex man is facing charges after Elgin-Middlesex seized nearly $1 million in narcotics. The Elgin-Middlesex OPP Community Street Crime Unit, assisted by the Huron-Perth CSCU and the West Region Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a farm property in Southwest Middlesex in connection to a drug and substances investigation on Sunday. Police…