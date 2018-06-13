One person airlifted from scene of crash involving school bus in North Okanagan

socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd
RCMP say the condition of one person that was airlifted from the scene of a crash near Enderby Wednesday afternoon is unknown. Police continue to investigate the school bus-involved crash.
socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd
RCMP say the condition of one person that was airlifted from the scene of a crash near Enderby Wednesday afternoon is unknown. Police continue to investigate the school bus-involved crash.
S
1007 mb
17 km/h
59%