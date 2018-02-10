One person dead, Homicide Team called to complex in Langley

socastcmsRssStartEmily LazatinsocastcmsRssEnd
One person is dead after a shooting near 204B Street and 82nd Avenue last night.
Residents in the newly developed area of Langley woke up this morning to find crime scene tape all over the place.
Emily Lazatin
