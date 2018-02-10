 Skip to Content
One person dead, Homicide Team called to complex in Langley

Emily Lazatin
February 10, 2018 10:10 am

One person is dead after a shooting near 204B Street and 82nd Avenue last night.
Residents in the newly developed area of Langley woke up this morning to find crime scene tape all over the place.