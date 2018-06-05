 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW2:00 PM - 6:00 PMThe Drive Home with Nick
listen live
Home

PC Leader Doug Ford combats criticism to fight for election win

June 05, 2018 03:40 pm

The former Toronto city councillor- mostly known to the rest of Canada as the handler of his late brother, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford – was lauded by his staunch supporters as a political outsider sure to shake things up at Queen’s Park.