In an exciting, goal and penalty filled game, the BCHL Penticton Vees won 5-3 over the MJHL Portage Terriers. Taylor Ward opened up scoring in the first for the Vees. Grant Cruikshank scored twice in the second. Taylor Sanheim broke a 3-3 tie in the third period while Duncan Campbell scored an empty netter with…