The BCHL Penticton Vees won 3-2 against the Vernon Vipers in overtime Friday night. The Vees now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and hope to eliminate the Vipers Saturday night in Vernon. The Vees outshot the Vipers 36-28. Cameron Trott opened up the scoring with a point for the Vipers on a power play. Gabe…