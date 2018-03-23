‘People are coming forward more’: N.S. opposition calls for stronger investment to address sexual violence

socastcmsRssStartJeremy KeefesocastcmsRssEnd
Days after the release of the Nova Scotia provincial budget, opposition leaders are calling for increased support for victims of sexual violence and long-term funding for those working in the industry.
socastcmsRssStartJeremy KeefesocastcmsRssEnd
Days after the release of the Nova Scotia provincial budget, opposition leaders are calling for increased support for victims of sexual violence and long-term funding for those working in the industry.
SSW
1009 mb
22 km/h
38%