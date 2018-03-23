 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 11:59 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

‘People are coming forward more’: N.S. opposition calls for stronger investment to address sexual violence

Jeremy Keefe
March 23, 2018 04:29 pm

socastcmsRssStartJeremy KeefesocastcmsRssEnd

Days after the release of the Nova Scotia provincial budget, opposition leaders are calling for increased support for victims of sexual violence and long-term funding for those working in the industry.