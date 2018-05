socastcmsRssStartLinda AylesworthsocastcmsRssEnd

Today’s Global News Hour at 6 Health Matters is brought to you by Pharmasave. A Surrey Grade 12 student with a degenerative eye condition is seeing a new future for his visually impaired classmates after testing E-Sight high tech glasses. Linda Aylesworth explains how they work. Today’s Global News Hour at 6 Health Matters is…