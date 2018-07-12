 Skip to Content
Police seek public’s help locating Bradford man one month after his disappearance

Hannah Jackson
July 12, 2018 07:49 am

Police say the 46-year-old was last seen leaving his house in the 6th Line and Simcoe Road area around 3:30 p.m. on June 12. He was reported missing to the South Simcoe police the following day.