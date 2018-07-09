 Skip to Content
Popular beach in Port Moody closed due to wandering bear

Tanya Beja
July 09, 2018 06:38 pm

Port Moody’s White Pine Beach is closed for a second day after a bear was spotted coming too close to sunbathers. As Tanya Beja explains, there are some concerns about how habituated the bear has become.