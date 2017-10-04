 Skip to Content
Port Mann traffic is up, so are accidents

Ted Chernecki
October 04, 2017 08:15 pm

The hundreds of thousands of extra drivers who are taking to the Port Mann bridge since the NDP government dropped the tolls are finding that it’s not always smooth sailing. Ted Chernecki reports.