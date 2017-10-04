Port Mann traffic is up, so are accidents

socastcmsRssStartTed CherneckisocastcmsRssEnd
The hundreds of thousands of extra drivers who are taking to the Port Mann bridge since the NDP government dropped the tolls are finding that it’s not always smooth sailing. Ted Chernecki reports.
socastcmsRssStartTed CherneckisocastcmsRssEnd
The hundreds of thousands of extra drivers who are taking to the Port Mann bridge since the NDP government dropped the tolls are finding that it’s not always smooth sailing. Ted Chernecki reports.
N
1023 mb
0 km/h
53%