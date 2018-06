socastcmsRssStartLaura HampshiresocastcmsRssEnd

Hamilton Police have recovered over $20-thousand in drugs and $25-thousand in stolen property after executing a search warrant in Grimsby. Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018,  members of both the BEAR Unit and East End HEAT unit investigated stolen property and drug activity related to Project Daybreak in the area of Main Street and Arrowhead Lane .