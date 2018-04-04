 Skip to Content
Proposal to city council hopes to expand, connect trails in Peterborough County

Niki Anastasakis
April 04, 2018 09:59 pm

An ambitious proposal to expand tourism by connecting trails in Peterborough County was presented at council on Wednesday. The idea came from a member of the Peterborough County Trails ATV club. 