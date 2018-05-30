 Skip to Content
Protestors rally outside Mark Gerretsen’s constituency office in Kingston

Maegen Kulchar
May 30, 2018 04:30 am

A group of about 30 protesters rallied outside Mark Gerretsen’s midtown office Tuesday night to protest the federal government’s decision to buy the trans mountain pipeline for 4.5 billion dollars. 