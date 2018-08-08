 Skip to Content
Quebec City couple faces $1,000-a-day fine for synthetic lawn

Raquel Fletcher
August 08, 2018 02:22 pm

A Quebec City couple is fighting a municipal bylaw that prohibits synthetic grass. They only learned of the ban after spending thousands of dollars to install it in their front and back yards.