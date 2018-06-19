 Skip to Content
RCMP search for missing woman from Carlyle, Sask.

Kate Kozar
June 19, 2018 02:07 pm

Ruby Barnes, 64, was last seen at a business on the 200 block of Main Street in Carlyle at around 9:30 a.m. on June 18. RCMP said that due to her health concerns, there is a concern for her well-being.