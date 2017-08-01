 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Residents, Toronto police meet to discuss missing men in Church-Wellesley neighbourhood

Nick Westoll
August 01, 2017 09:04 pm

socastcmsRssStartNick WestollsocastcmsRssEnd

Tuesday’s meeting comes after the Toronto Police Service recently announced it has set up a task force to investigate the disappearances of 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman and 44-year-old Selim Esen.