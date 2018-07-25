 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Restoration company vehicle burns in Lake Country

Doris Maria Bregolisse
July 25, 2018 11:38 pm

socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

A witness to a cube van fire in Lake Country captured the blaze on video. The vehicle belonged to a restoration company more used to cleaning up from disasters than being the center of one.