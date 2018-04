socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

The final series of the KIJHL Hockey League continues with play between the Revelstoke Grizzlies and Kimberley Dynamiters. The Revelstoke Grizzlies were down 2-0 in the series before winning game three Monday night on home ice. Doris Maria Bregolisse has highlights.