socastcmsRssStartShelby ThomsocastcmsRssEnd

Its one of the largest events Penticton has hosted. Thousands of cyclists, runners and swimmers have invaded the city for the inaugural 10-day Multisport World Championships. Reminiscent of the Iron Man competition, which Penticton hosted for several years, residents are being asked to prepare for temporary road closures, and be cognizant of an influx of…