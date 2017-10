socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

The WHL Kelowna Rockets record drops to 2-1-0-1 on the season following a 8-3 loss to the Victoria Royals Wednesday night on home ice. After opening up scoring with two goals in the first, the wheels came off the Rockets game in the second when the Royals scored six unanswered goals.