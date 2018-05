socastcmsRssStartCami KepkesocastcmsRssEnd

While the world once felt like it was crumbling around her, Erin Rudd has found a life-changing support system in her service dog, Ancaster. “He gives me back life, the ability to do things I didn’t even realize I stopped doing,” Rudd said. The mother-of-two has had experienced worsening symptoms of cerebral palsy over the…