 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

Shocking video shows cyclist hit by tanker truck

Jennifer Palma
July 06, 2018 06:57 pm

socastcmsRssStartJennifer PalmasocastcmsRssEnd

Some heart-stopping dashcam viceo shows a cyclist almost being run over by a huge tanker truck. As Jennifer Palma reports, cycling advocates it’s just one example of the hazards they face every day.