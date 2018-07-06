Shocking video shows cyclist hit by tanker truck

socastcmsRssStartJennifer PalmasocastcmsRssEnd
Some heart-stopping dashcam viceo shows a cyclist almost being run over by a huge tanker truck. As Jennifer Palma reports, cycling advocates it’s just one example of the hazards they face every day.
socastcmsRssStartJennifer PalmasocastcmsRssEnd
Some heart-stopping dashcam viceo shows a cyclist almost being run over by a huge tanker truck. As Jennifer Palma reports, cycling advocates it’s just one example of the hazards they face every day.
SSW
1016 mb
20 km/h
25%