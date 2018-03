socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

Colin Martin, a 46-year-old father of six from Malakwa, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge Thursday in U.S. District court in Seattle. Martin was one of five Canadian men caught up in ‘Operation Bladerunner’, a multi-agency sting operation set up to bust cross-border drug smuggling. Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.