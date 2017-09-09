Significant 911 wait times reported at time of North York Sheridan Mall shooting

socastcmsRssStartNick WestollsocastcmsRssEnd
After reporting this week on delays for getting through to 911 dispatch, Global News has learned there were significant wait times during the recent North York Sheridan Mall shooting that left a man dead.
socastcmsRssStartNick WestollsocastcmsRssEnd
After reporting this week on delays for getting through to 911 dispatch, Global News has learned there were significant wait times during the recent North York Sheridan Mall shooting that left a man dead.
S
1013 mb
11 km/h
72%