 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Snowbirds to do special flyby entrance for Edmonton Airshow

Ted Bauer
August 16, 2017 03:01 pm

socastcmsRssStartTed BauersocastcmsRssEnd

Edmontonians will be treated to a special arrival flyby Thursday afternoon by the Snowbirds. The aerial demo team will be in town after being invited by the Edmonton Airshow for this year’s program.