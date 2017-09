socastcmsRssStartShelby ThomsocastcmsRssEnd

75 people who have been evacuated from 55 properties west of Summerland remain out of their homes tonight. They’ve been displaced due to the relentless Finlay Creek wildfire burning between Peachland and Summerland in the forested hillside. But some residents are staying behind to save their homes and livestock. Shelby Thom has the story.