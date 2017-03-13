 Skip to Content
Sound-emitting devices in downtown Toronto parkette removed after complaints

Mark Carcasole
March 13, 2017 06:19 pm

Managers of an office building near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East installed the anti-loitering devices to target crime in the area, but removed the devices after social media pressure.