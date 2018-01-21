South Coast wind storm

socastcmsRssStartGrace KesocastcmsRssEnd
A lot of people spent the day assessing the damage from this morning’s storm. Some homes and vehicles were hit by falling tree and a number of ferry sailings had to be cancelled. Grace Ke has more.
socastcmsRssStartGrace KesocastcmsRssEnd
A lot of people spent the day assessing the damage from this morning’s storm. Some homes and vehicles were hit by falling tree and a number of ferry sailings had to be cancelled. Grace Ke has more.
SSE
1013 mb
15 km/h
80%