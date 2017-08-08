Southern Alberta boy injured in long weekend parade now walking, recovering: family

socastcmsRssStartPhil HeidenreichsocastcmsRssEnd
A six-year-old boy who was hit by the same flatbed truck he fell off of at the Nanton Round-Up Days parade on Monday is getting better and better and even walking a bit, according to his father.
socastcmsRssStartPhil HeidenreichsocastcmsRssEnd
A six-year-old boy who was hit by the same flatbed truck he fell off of at the Nanton Round-Up Days parade on Monday is getting better and better and even walking a bit, according to his father.
SSW
1020 mb
9 km/h
67%